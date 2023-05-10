ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $555.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Stephens reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $217,963. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 417,262 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 93,377 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

