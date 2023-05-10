CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of CrowdStrike worth $47,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

