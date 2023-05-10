Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Lowered to $21.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

CUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Maxim Group cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

