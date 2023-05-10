Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $126,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,594,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,702,060.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 258,764 shares of company stock worth $2,013,594 and sold 195,701 shares worth $1,406,663. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

RXRX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

