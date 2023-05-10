DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,330,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,418 shares.The stock last traded at $41.52 and had previously closed at $41.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

