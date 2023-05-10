Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $22.26. Delek US shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 339,379 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delek US by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 336,515 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 86.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

