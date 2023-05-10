Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

NYSE DVN opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Devon Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

