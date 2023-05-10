Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $46.68

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.68, but opened at $48.52. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 146 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $964.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1,425.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Stories

