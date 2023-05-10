Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,285,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,380,710 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.