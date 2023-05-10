Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

