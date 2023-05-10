Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,224 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,473,000 after buying an additional 320,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.