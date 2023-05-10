Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

Several research firms have commented on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

