Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 94,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 61,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.