Ethereum (ETH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.91 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,850.41 or 0.06685881 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion and $5.91 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,317,701 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.