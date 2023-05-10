Exelon Co. (EXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exelon by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,088,000 after acquiring an additional 973,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after buying an additional 579,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

