FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of -17.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of FAT opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

