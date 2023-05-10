FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 1st

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
FAT Brands Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.70. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.
