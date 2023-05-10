FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 1st

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

FAT Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.70. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

About FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

