Fiera Capital Corp Buys 21,367 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

