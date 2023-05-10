Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKN stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.