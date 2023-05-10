Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 312,041 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.60% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,307,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

