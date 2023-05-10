Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EDD opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

