Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

