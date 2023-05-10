Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

