Fiera Capital Corp Sells 940 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.