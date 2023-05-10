Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,560 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,554,000 after buying an additional 404,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 350,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 387,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

