First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Reduced by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.