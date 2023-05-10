First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FIXD opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
