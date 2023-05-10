First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.