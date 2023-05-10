FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on May 31st

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

FCFS opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FirstCash by 46.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

