FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $35,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in FMC by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.