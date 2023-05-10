Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 1,786 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.