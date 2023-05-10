General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

