Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.