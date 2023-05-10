GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. GoHealth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
GoHealth Stock Performance
Shares of GOCO opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $19.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 149.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GoHealth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.