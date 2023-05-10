GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. GoHealth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GoHealth Stock Performance

Shares of GOCO opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 149.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GoHealth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About GoHealth

GOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.