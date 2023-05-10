Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

