Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.62. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 406 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN.A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.