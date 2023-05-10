Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.62. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 406 shares.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $706.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
