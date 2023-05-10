Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down to $12.39

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $11.84. Hayward shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1,288,766 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hayward Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,095,125. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 174.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

