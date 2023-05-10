Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hillenbrand updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-$0.94 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.
Hillenbrand Stock Performance
NYSE:HI opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.48.
Hillenbrand Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.
Read More
