Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 544596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 722,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

