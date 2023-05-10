Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

