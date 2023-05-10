Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,229,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $45,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after buying an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.