Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $228.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

