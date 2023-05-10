Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,827,000 after acquiring an additional 345,087 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
ISRG stock opened at $301.55 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.