Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,827,000 after acquiring an additional 345,087 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $301.55 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.