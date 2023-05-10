Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

