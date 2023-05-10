Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 127,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

