Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 197.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,549.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

