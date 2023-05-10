iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

