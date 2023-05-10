iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
IEI opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
