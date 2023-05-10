iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AOM stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

