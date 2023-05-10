iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,677 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $26,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.