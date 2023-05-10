iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 162,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 268,536 shares.The stock last traded at $54.33 and had previously closed at $54.57.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 187,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

